FastlyBody
A low-level API for constructing and manipulating HTTP message bodies outside of the standard Fetch API.
Note: Can only be used when processing requests, not during build-time initialization.
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import { FastlyBody } from 'fastly:body';
addEventListener('fetch', (event) => { const body = new FastlyBody(); body.append('Hello, '); body.append('world!'); const chunk = body.read(1024); event.respondWith(new Response(chunk, { status: 200 }));});
Constructor
new FastlyBody()
Creates a new, empty
FastlyBody instance.
Methods
abandonView source
abandon(): void
Abandons the body, discarding its contents without finalizing. Unlike close, this signals that the body is being discarded rather than completed.
Returns
appendView source
Appends data to the end of this body.
Parameters
- data: BodyInit
The data to append.
Returns
Throws
TypeErrorif
datais a guest-backed
ReadableStream(not yet supported), or if the
ReadableStreamis unusable (locked or already read from).
closeView source
close(): void
Closes the body, signaling that no more data will be written.
Returns
concatView source
concat(dest: FastlyBody): void
Appends the contents of another
FastlyBody to this body.
The
dest body is consumed by this operation and should not be reused.
Parameters
- dest: FastlyBody
The
FastlyBodyto append to this body.
Returns
Throws
Errorif
destis not a
FastlyBodyinstance.
prependView source
Prepends data to the beginning of this body.
Parameters
- data: BodyInit
The data to prepend.
Returns
Throws
TypeErrorif
datais a guest-backed
ReadableStream(not yet supported), or if the
ReadableStreamis unusable (locked or already read from).
readView source
Reads up to
chunkSize bytes from the body, advancing the read position.
Returns an empty
ArrayBuffer when no more data is available.
Parameters
- chunkSize: number
The maximum number of bytes to read. Must be a positive number.
Returns
Throws
Errorif
chunkSizeis not a positive number, is
NaN, or is
Infinity.