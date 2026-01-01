CacheOverride
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In this example we override the cache for all the requests prefixed /static/ to have a long TTL (Time To Live),and the home page to have a short TTL and a long SWR (Stale While Revalidate).
```jsimport { CacheOverride } from "fastly:cache-override";
async function app(event) { const path = (new URL(event.request.url)).pathname; let cacheOverride; if (path == '/') { cacheOverride = new CacheOverride('override', {ttl: 10, swr: 86_400}); } else if (path.startsWith('/static/')) { cacheOverride = new CacheOverride('override', {ttl: 86_400}); } else { cacheOverride = new CacheOverride('none') } return fetch(event.request.url, { cacheOverride, backend: 'my-backend' });}addEventListener("fetch", event => event.respondWith(app(event)));```
Constructor
Overload 1 of 2View source
Parameters
- mode: CacheOverrideMode
Sets the cache override mode for a request
If set to:
- "none": Do not override the behavior specified in the origin response’s cache control headers.
- "pass": Do not cache the response to this request, regardless of the origin response’s headers.
- "override": Override particular cache control settings using a
CacheOverrideobject.
- init: ICacheOverrideoptional
Sets the cache override init options
Overload 2 of 2View source
When an init object is provided as the first argument, the mode defaults to
"override".
Parameters
- overrideInit: ICacheOverrideoptional
Sets the cache override init options
Properties
Sets the cache override mode for a request
If set to:
- "none": Do not override the behavior specified in the origin response’s cache control headers.
- "pass": Do not cache the response to this request, regardless of the origin response’s headers.
- "override": Override particular cache control settings using a
CacheOverrideobject.
ttlnumberoptionalView source
Override the caching behavior of this request to use the given Time to Live (TTL), in seconds.
swrnumberoptionalView source
Override the caching behavior of this request to use the given
stale-while-revalidate time,
in seconds
surrogateKeystringoptionalView source
Override the caching behavior of this request to include the given surrogate key, provided as a header value.
See the Fastly surrogate keys guide for details.
pcibooleanoptionalView source
Override the caching behavior of this request to enable or disable PCI/HIPAA-compliant non-volatile caching.
By default, this is false, which means the request may not be PCI/HIPAA-compliant. Set it to true to enable compliant caching.
See the Fastly PCI-Compliant Caching and Delivery documentation for details.
beforeSend(request: Request) => void | PromiseLike<void>optionalsince 3.30.0View source
Callback to be invoked if a request is going all the way to a backend, allowing the request to be modified beforehand.
See Modifying a request as it is forwarded to a backend in the Fastly cache interfaces documentation for details.
afterSend(response: Response) => void | CacheOptions | PromiseLike<void | CacheOptions>optionalsince 3.30.0View source
Callback to be invoked after a response has been sent, but before it is stored into the cache.
See Controlling cache behavior based on backend response in the Fastly cache interfaces documentation for details.