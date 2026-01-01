In this example we override the cache for all the requests prefixed / static / to have a long TTL ( Time To Live ) ,

and the home page to have a short TTL and a long SWR ( Stale While Revalidate ) .

` ` ` js

import { CacheOverride } from "fastly:cache-override";

async function app(event) {

const path = (new URL(event.request.url)).pathname;

let cacheOverride;

if (path == '/') {

cacheOverride = new CacheOverride('override', {ttl: 10, swr: 86_400});

} else if (path.startsWith('/static/')) {

cacheOverride = new CacheOverride('override', {ttl: 86_400});

} else {

cacheOverride = new CacheOverride('none')

}

return fetch(event.request.url, {

cacheOverride,

backend: 'my-backend'

});

}

addEventListener("fetch", event => event.respondWith(app(event)));