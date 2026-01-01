Whether to cache this response.

By default, leaving this field empty, responses will be cached based on their cache header information.

Setting this to true or false will override this default cache behaviour, setting in the cache or not setting in the cache, even if the default behaviour would have been otherwise.

Setting to 'uncacheable' the response will not only not be cached, but the cache will record that the originating request led to an uncacheable response, so that future cache lookups will result in immediately going to the backend, rather than attempting to coordinate concurrent requests to reduce backend traffic.