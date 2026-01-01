ICacheOverride
Properties
ttlnumberoptionalView source
Override the caching behavior of this request to use the given Time to Live (TTL), in seconds.
swrnumberoptionalView source
Override the caching behavior of this request to use the given
stale-while-revalidate time,
in seconds.
surrogateKeystringoptionalView source
Override the caching behavior of this request to include the given surrogate key, provided as a header value.
See the Fastly surrogate keys guide for details.
pcibooleanoptionalView source
Override the caching behavior of this request to enable or disable PCI/HIPAA-compliant non-volatile caching.
By default, this is false, which means the request may not be PCI/HIPAA-compliant. Set it to true to enable compliant caching.
See the Fastly PCI-Compliant Caching and Delivery documentation for details.
beforeSend(request: Request) => void | PromiseLike<void>optionalsince 3.30.0View source
Set a callback function to be invoked if a request is going all the way to a backend, allowing the request to be modified beforehand.
See Modifying a request as it is forwarded to a backend in the Fastly cache interfaces documentation for details.
afterSend(response: Response) => void | CacheOptions | PromiseLike<void | CacheOptions>optionalsince 3.30.0View source
Set a callback function to be invoked after a response has been sent, but before it is stored into the cache.
See Controlling cache behavior based on backend response in the Fastly cache interfaces documentation for details.