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cache

Module@fastly/js-compute 3.45.0

cache

Classes

CacheEntryRepresents a cached item retrieved via CoreCache.lookup or as part of a TransactionCacheEntry.insertAndStreamBack operation.
CacheStateThe status of this lookup (and potential transaction).
CoreCacheThe CoreCache class exposes the Compute Core Cache API, the same set of primitive operations used to build Fastly services. The Core Cache API puts the highest level of power in the hands of the user, but requires manual serialization of cache contents and explicit handling of request collapsing and revalidation control flow.
SimpleCacheThe SimpleCache class provides a simplified interface to inserting and retrieving entries from Fastly's Cache. All methods on the class are static methods.
TransactionCacheEntryRepresents a cached item retrieved via a transactional lookup (CoreCache.transactionLookup). Extends CacheEntry with methods for inserting, updating, and cancelling cache transactions.

Interfaces

CacheBodyOptionsOptions for requesting a byte range within a cached item.
InsertOptionsOptions for non-transactional cache insertions via CoreCache.insert.
LookupOptionsOptions for cache lookups.
PurgeOptions
SimpleCacheEntryRepresents an entry retrieved from the SimpleCache.
TransactionInsertOptionsOptions for transactional cache insertions.
TransactionUpdateOptionsOptions for updating a cached item's metadata via TransactionCacheEntry.update.
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