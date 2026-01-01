cache
cache
Classes
|CacheEntry
|Represents a cached item retrieved via CoreCache.lookup or as part of a TransactionCacheEntry.insertAndStreamBack operation.
|CacheState
|The status of this lookup (and potential transaction).
|CoreCache
|The CoreCache class exposes the Compute Core Cache API, the same set of primitive operations used to build Fastly services. The Core Cache API puts the highest level of power in the hands of the user, but requires manual serialization of cache contents and explicit handling of request collapsing and revalidation control flow.
|SimpleCache
|The
SimpleCache class provides a simplified interface to inserting and retrieving entries
from Fastly's Cache. All methods on the class are static methods.
|TransactionCacheEntry
|Represents a cached item retrieved via a transactional lookup (CoreCache.transactionLookup). Extends CacheEntry with methods for inserting, updating, and cancelling cache transactions.
Interfaces
|CacheBodyOptions
|Options for requesting a byte range within a cached item.
|InsertOptions
|Options for non-transactional cache insertions via CoreCache.insert.
|LookupOptions
|Options for cache lookups.
|PurgeOptions
|SimpleCacheEntry
|Represents an entry retrieved from the SimpleCache.
|TransactionInsertOptions
|Options for transactional cache insertions.
|TransactionUpdateOptions
|Options for updating a cached item's metadata via TransactionCacheEntry.update.