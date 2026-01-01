CacheEntry
Represents a cached item retrieved via CoreCache.lookup or as part of a TransactionCacheEntry.insertAndStreamBack operation.
Methods
ageView source
age(): number
The current age in milliseconds of the cached item.
Returns
bodyView source
Retrieves the cached item as a
ReadableStream.
Only one stream can be active at a time for a given
CacheEntry. An error will be thrown if a stream is already active for this CacheEntry.
Parameters
- options: CacheBodyOptionsoptional
Optional property used to request a range of bytes within the cached item.
Returns
closeView source
close(): void
Closes the connection to the cache for this
CacheEntry.
Returns
hitsView source
hits(): number
Determines the number of cache hits to this cached item.
Note: this hit count only reflects the view of the server that supplied the cached item. Due to clustering, this count may vary between potentially many servers within the data center where the item is cached. See the clustering documentation for details, though note that the exact caching architecture of Compute is different from VCL services.
Returns
lengthView source
length(): number | null
The size in bytes of the cached item, if known.
Returns
The length in bytes, or
null if the length is currently unknown. The length may be unknown if the item is currently being streamed into the cache without a fixed length.
maxAgeView source
maxAge(): number
The time in milliseconds for which the cached item is considered fresh.
Returns
staleWhileRevalidateView source
staleWhileRevalidate(): number
The time in milliseconds for which a cached item can safely be used despite being considered stale.
Returns
stateView source
Returns a
CacheState instance which reflects the current state of this
CacheEntry instance.
Returns
userMetadataView source
The user-controlled metadata associated with the cached item.
Returns