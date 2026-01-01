CacheState
The status of this lookup (and potential transaction).
Methods
foundView source
found(): boolean
Returns
true if a cached item was located.
Even if a cached item is found, the cached item might be stale and require updating. Use
mustInsertOrUpdate() to determine whether this transaction client is expected to update the cached item.
Returns
boolean
mustInsertOrUpdateView source
mustInsertOrUpdate(): boolean
Returns
true if a fresh cache item was not found, and this transaction client is expected to insert a new item or update a stale item.
Returns
boolean
staleView source
stale(): boolean
Returns
true if the cached item is stale.
A cached item is stale if its age is greater than its
maxAge period.
Returns
boolean
usableView source
usable(): boolean
Returns
true if the cached item is usable.
A cached item is usable if its age is less than the sum of the
maxAge and
staleWhileRevalidate periods.
Returns
boolean