Perform a non-transactional insertion into the cache, returning a FastlyBody instance for providing the cached object itself. For the insertion to complete successfully, the object must be written into the returned FastlyBody instance, and then FastlyBody.prototype.close must be called. If FastlyBody.prototype.close does not get called, the insertion is considered incomplete, and any concurrent lookups that may be reading from the object as it is streamed into the cache may encounter a streaming error.

Note: Like CoreCache.lookup() , CoreCache.insert() may race with concurrent lookups or insertions, and will unconditionally overwrite existing cached items rather than allowing for revalidation of an existing object. The transactional equivalent of this function is TransactionCacheEntry.insert() , which may only be called following a CoreCache.transactionLookup() call and the returned CacheEntry when has a state where CacheState.mustInsertOrUpdate() returns true.