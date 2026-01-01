PendingTransaction
A transactional cache lookup issued via CoreCache.transactionLookupAsync that has not yet resolved.
Constructor
new PendingTransaction()
Methods
pendingView source
pending(): boolean
Returns
true if the transaction lookup has not yet resolved.
This is a non-blocking check, and can be called any number of times before
wait() is
called.
Returns
waitView source
Waits for the transaction lookup to resolve, returning a
TransactionCacheEntry — the
same value that
CoreCache.transactionLookup() would have returned had it been called
instead.
If
timeoutMs is provided and the lookup does not resolve within that many milliseconds,
the returned promise rejects, and the pending lookup is released so that it no longer
holds up e.g. other transactional lookups for the same key.
wait() can only be called once per
PendingTransaction; calling it again throws.
Parameters
- timeoutMs: numberoptional
The maximum number of milliseconds to wait for the lookup to resolve.
Returns
Throws
- If
timeoutMselapses before the lookup resolves, or if
wait()has already been called on this
PendingTransaction.