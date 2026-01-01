TransactionCacheEntry
Extends CacheEntry.
Represents a cached item retrieved via a transactional lookup (CoreCache.transactionLookup). Extends CacheEntry with methods for inserting, updating, and cancelling cache transactions.
Methods
cancelView source
cancel(): void
Cancel an obligation to provide an object to the cache.
Returns
insertView source
Perform a transactional cache insertion, returning a
FastlyBody instance for providing the cached object itself.
This method should only be called when
TransactionCacheEntry.state().mustInsertOrUpdate() is true; otherwise, an error will be thrown when attempting to perform the insertion.
Parameters
- options: TransactionInsertOptions
Returns
insertAndStreamBackView source
Perform a transactional cache insertion, returning a
FastlyBody instance for providing the cached object itself, and a
CacheEntry instance which can be used to stream out the newly-inserted cache item.
For the insertion to complete successfully, the object must be written into the returned
FastlyBody instance, and then
FastlyBody.prototype.close must be called.
If
FastlyBody.prototype.close does not get called, the insertion is considered incomplete, and any concurrent lookups that may be reading from the object as it is streamed into the cache may encounter a streaming error.
Parameters
- options: TransactionInsertOptions
Returns
updateView source
Perform an update of the cache item's metadata.
Parameters
- options: TransactionUpdateOptions
Returns