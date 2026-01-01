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SimpleCacheEntry

Interfacein cache@fastly/js-compute 3.45.0View source

Represents an entry retrieved from the SimpleCache.

Properties

body

ReadableStreamread-onlyView source

Provides access to the entry's contents as a ReadableStream.

bodyUsed

booleanread-onlyView source

Indicates whether the body has been read yet.

Methods

arrayBuffer

View source
arrayBuffer(): Promise<ArrayBuffer>

Reads the entry's stream to completion and returns the result as an ArrayBuffer.

Returns

Promise<ArrayBuffer>

json

View source
json(): Promise<object>

Reads the entry's stream to completion and parses the result as JSON.

Returns

Promise<object>

text

View source
text(): Promise<string>

Reads the entry's stream to completion and returns the result as a string, decoded using UTF-8.

Returns

Promise<string>
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