SimpleCacheEntry
Represents an entry retrieved from the SimpleCache.
Properties
bodyReadableStreamread-onlyView source
Provides access to the entry's contents as a
ReadableStream.
bodyUsedbooleanread-onlyView source
Indicates whether the body has been read yet.
Methods
arrayBufferView source
Reads the entry's stream to completion and returns the result as an
ArrayBuffer.
Returns
jsonView source
Reads the entry's stream to completion and parses the result as JSON.
Returns
Promise<object>
textView source
Reads the entry's stream to completion and returns the result as a string, decoded using UTF-8.
Returns
Promise<string>