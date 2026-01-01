Sets the stale-while-revalidate period, in milliseconds for the cached item, which is the time for which the item can be safely used despite being considered stale. Having a stale-while-revalidate period provides a signal that the cache should be updated (or its contents otherwise revalidated for freshness) asynchronously, while the stale cached item continues to be used, rather than blocking on updating the cached item. The methods CacheState.prototype.usable and CacheState.prototype.stale can be used to determine the current state of an item.

The stale-while-revalidate period is 0 by default.