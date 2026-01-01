Device
Provides device detection based on User-Agent strings.
Note: Can only be used when processing requests, not during build-time initialization.
Properties
namestring | nullread-onlyView source
The name of the device, or
null if no name is known.
brandstring | nullread-onlyView source
The brand of the device, which may be different from the manufacturer.
null if no brand is known.
modelstring | nullread-onlyView source
The model of the device, or
null if no model is known.
hardwareTypestring | nullread-onlyView source
A string representation of the device's primary platform hardware,
or
null if not known.
The most commonly used device types are also identified via boolean properties. Because a device may have multiple device types and this property only has the primary type, we recommend using the boolean properties for logic and this string representation for logging.
isDesktopboolean | nullread-onlyView source
Whether the device is a desktop web browser, or
null if not known.
isGameConsoleboolean | nullread-onlyView source
Whether the device is a video game console, or
null if not known.
isMediaPlayerboolean | nullread-onlyView source
Whether the device is a media player (like Blu-ray players, iPod
devices, and smart speakers such as Amazon Echo), or
null if not known.
isMobileboolean | nullread-onlyView source
Whether the device is a mobile phone, or
null if not known.
isSmartTVboolean | nullread-onlyView source
Whether the device is a smart TV, or
null if not known.
isTabletboolean | nullread-onlyView source
Whether the device is a tablet (like an iPad), or
null if not known.
isTouchscreenboolean | nullread-onlyView source
Whether the device's screen is touch sensitive, or
null if not known.
isBotboolean | nullread-onlysince 3.39.0View source
Whether the device is a bot, or
null if not known.
Methods
lookupstaticView source
static lookup(useragent: string): Device | null
Look up the data associated with a particular User-Agent string.
If there is data associated with the User-Agent, a
Device instance is returned.
Otherwise,
null is returned.
Parameters
- useragent: string
The User-Agent string to look up.
Returns
Throws
TypeErrorif the provided User-Agent string is empty.
toJSONView source
Returns a JSON representation of the Device object.
To get a JSON string, you can use
JSON.stringify(device) directly;
it will call
toJSON() automatically.
Returns