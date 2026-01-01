PenaltyBox
A penalty box that can be used with EdgeRateLimiter or standalone for adding and checking if an entry is in the dataset.
Note: Can only be used when processing requests, not during build-time initialization.
Constructor
new PenaltyBox(name: string)
Open a penalty box identified by the given name.
Parameters
- name: string
The name of the penalty box to open.
Methods
addView source
add(entry: string, timeToLive: number): void
Add an entry to the penalty box for the duration of the given
timeToLive.
Parameters
- entry: string
The entry to add.
- timeToLive: number
How long in minutes (1–60) the entry should be added into the penalty box. Value is truncated to the nearest minute.
Returns
void
Throws
TypeErrorif
timeToLiveis not a number between 1 and 60.
hasView source
has(entry: string): boolean
Check if an entry is in the penalty box.
Parameters
- entry: string
The entry to look up.
Returns
boolean
true if the entry is in the penalty box, otherwise
false.