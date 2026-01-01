env
env(name: string): string | undefined
Function to get the value for the provided environment variable name.
For a list of available environment variables, see the Fastly Developer Hub for Compute Environment Variables
Note: The environment variables can only be retrieved when processing requests, not during build-time initialization.
Parameters
- name: string
The name of the environment variable
Returns
string | undefined
The value of the environment variable, or
The value of the environment variable, or
undefined if no such environment variable exists.
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<script async defer src="https://fiddle.fastly.dev/embed.js"></script>In this example we log to stdout the environment variables `FASTLY_HOSTNAME` and `FASTLY_TRACE_ID`.
<script type="application/json+fiddle">{ "type": "javascript", "title": "Environment Variable Example", "origins": [ "https://http-me.fastly.dev" ], "src": { "deps": "{\n \"@fastly/js-compute\": \"^0.7.0\"\n}", "main": "/// <reference types=\"@fastly/js-compute\" />\nimport { env } from \"fastly:env\";\n\nfunction app(event) {\n console.log(\"FASTLY_HOSTNAME:\", env(\"FASTLY_HOSTNAME\"));\n console.log(\"FASTLY_TRACE_ID:\", env(\"FASTLY_TRACE_ID\"));\n\n return new Response(\"\", {\n status: 200\n });\n}\n\naddEventListener(\"fetch\", event => event.respondWith(app(event)));\n" }, "requests": [ { "enableCluster": true, "enableShield": false, "enableWAF": false, "method": "GET", "path": "/status=200", "useFreshCache": false, "followRedirects": false, "tests": "", "delay": 0 } ], "srcVersion": 26}</script><noscript>```js/// <reference types="@fastly/js-compute" />import { env } from "fastly:env";
function app(event) { console.log("FASTLY_HOSTNAME:", env("FASTLY_HOSTNAME")); console.log("FASTLY_TRACE_ID:", env("FASTLY_TRACE_ID"));
return new Response("", { status: 200 });}
addEventListener("fetch", event => event.respondWith(app(event)));```</noscript>