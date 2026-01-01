experimental
experimental
Interfaces
Functions
|allowDynamicBackendsdeprecated
|Control whether or not Dynamic Backends are allowed within this Fastly Compute service.
|includeBytes
|Embed a file as a Uint8Array.
|mapAndLogError
|Calls mapError and outputs the results to stderr.
|mapError
|Get information about an error as a ready-to-print array. This includes the error name, message, and a call stack.
|setDefaultBackenddeprecated
|Set the default backend to use when dynamic backends are disabled.
|setReusableSandboxOptions
|Configure reuse of the same underlying sandbox for multiple requests, which can improve performance by avoiding the overhead of initializing a new sandbox for each request.