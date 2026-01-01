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experimental

Module@fastly/js-compute 3.45.0

experimental

Interfaces

ReusableSandboxOptions

Functions

allowDynamicBackendsdeprecatedControl whether or not Dynamic Backends are allowed within this Fastly Compute service.
includeBytesEmbed a file as a Uint8Array.
mapAndLogErrorCalls mapError and outputs the results to stderr.
mapErrorGet information about an error as a ready-to-print array. This includes the error name, message, and a call stack.
setDefaultBackenddeprecatedSet the default backend to use when dynamic backends are disabled.
setReusableSandboxOptionsConfigure reuse of the same underlying sandbox for multiple requests, which can improve performance by avoiding the overhead of initializing a new sandbox for each request.
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