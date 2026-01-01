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mapAndLogError

Functionin experimental@fastly/js-compute 3.45.0since 3.37.0View source
mapAndLogError(error: Error | string): void

Calls mapError and outputs the results to stderr.

Parameters

error: Error | string

The error to map and log. If a string is provided, it is first converted to an Error.

Returns

void
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