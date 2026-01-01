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mapError

Functionin experimental@fastly/js-compute 3.45.0since 3.37.0View source
mapError(error: Error | string): Array<Error | string>

Get information about an error as a ready-to-print array. This includes the error name, message, and a call stack.

If --enable-stack-traces is specified during the build, the call stack will be mapped using source maps. If --enable-stack-traces is specified and --exclude-sources is not, this will also include a code dump of neighboring lines of user code.

Parameters

error: Error | string

The error to retrieve information about. If a string is provided, it is first converted to an Error.

Returns

Array<Error | string>
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