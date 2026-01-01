ReusableSandboxOptions
Properties
maxRequestsnumberoptionalView source
The maximum number of requests to handle with a single sandbox instance before it is recycled. Default is 1. A value of 0 means no maximum.
betweenRequestTimeoutMsnumberoptionalView source
The maximum time in milliseconds to wait for the next request before recycling the sandbox. Default is up to the platform.
maxMemoryMiBnumberoptionalView source
The maximum memory in MiB that the sandbox is allowed to use. If exceeded, the sandbox will be recycled before the next request. Default is no limit.
sandboxTimeoutMsnumberoptionalView source
The maximum time in milliseconds that a sandbox is allowed to run before it is recycled after handling the current request. Default is no timeout.