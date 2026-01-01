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ReusableSandboxOptions

Interfacein experimental@fastly/js-compute 3.45.0since 3.40.0View source

Properties

maxRequests

numberoptionalView source

The maximum number of requests to handle with a single sandbox instance before it is recycled. Default is 1. A value of 0 means no maximum.

betweenRequestTimeoutMs

numberoptionalView source

The maximum time in milliseconds to wait for the next request before recycling the sandbox. Default is up to the platform.

maxMemoryMiB

numberoptionalView source

The maximum memory in MiB that the sandbox is allowed to use. If exceeded, the sandbox will be recycled before the next request. Default is no limit.

sandboxTimeoutMs

numberoptionalView source

The maximum time in milliseconds that a sandbox is allowed to run before it is recycled after handling the current request. Default is no timeout.

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