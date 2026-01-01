getGeolocationForIpAddress
Retrieve geolocation information about the given IP address.
Note: Can only be used when processing requests, not during build-time initialization.
Parameters
- address: string
The IPv4 or IPv6 address to query.
Returns
Geolocation | null
A Geolocation object, or
A Geolocation object, or
null if no geolocation data is
available for the address.
Throws
- {Error} If
addressis not a valid IPv4 or IPv6 address.
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import { getGeolocationForIpAddress } from "fastly:geolocation";
async function app(event) { const ip = new URL(event.request.url).searchParams.get("ip") || event.client.address; const geo = getGeolocationForIpAddress(ip); return new Response(JSON.stringify(geo), { headers: { "Content-Type": "application/json" }, });}
addEventListener("fetch", (event) => event.respondWith(app(event)));