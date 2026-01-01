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getGeolocationForIpAddress

Functionin geolocation@fastly/js-compute 3.45.0View source
getGeolocationForIpAddress(address: string): Geolocation | null

Retrieve geolocation information about the given IP address.

Note: Can only be used when processing requests, not during build-time initialization.

Parameters

address: string

The IPv4 or IPv6 address to query.

Returns

Geolocation | null

A Geolocation object, or null if no geolocation data is available for the address.

Throws

  • {Error} If address is not a valid IPv4 or IPv6 address.
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import { getGeolocationForIpAddress } from "fastly:geolocation";


async function app(event) {
  const ip =
    new URL(event.request.url).searchParams.get("ip") ||
    event.client.address;
  const geo = getGeolocationForIpAddress(ip);
  return new Response(JSON.stringify(geo), {
    headers: { "Content-Type": "application/json" },
  });
}


addEventListener("fetch", (event) => event.respondWith(app(event)));
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