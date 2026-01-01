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Geolocation

Interfacein geolocation@fastly/js-compute 3.45.0View source

Fastly Geolocation information about an IP address.

Can be retrieved for the incoming request's client IP address using the ClientInfo.geo accessor, and for arbitrary addresses using getGeolocationForIpAddress.

Properties

as_name

string | nullView source

The name of the organization associated with as_number.

For example, fastly is the value given for IP addresses under AS-54113.

as_number

number | nullView source

Autonomous system (AS) number.

area_code

number | nullView source

The telephone area code associated with an IP address.

These are only available for IP addresses in the United States, its territories, and Canada.

city

string | nullView source

City or town name.

conn_speed

string | nullView source

Connection speed.

conn_type

string | nullView source

Connection type.

continent

string | nullView source

Continent.

country_code

string | nullView source

A two-character ISO 3166-1 country code for the country associated with an IP address.

The US country code is returned for IP addresses associated with overseas United States military bases.

These values include subdivisions that are assigned their own country codes in ISO 3166-1. For example, subdivisions NO-21 and NO-22 are presented with the country code SJ for Svalbard and the Jan Mayen Islands.

country_code3

string | nullView source

A three-character ISO 3166-1 alpha-3 country code for the country associated with the IP address.

The USA country code is returned for IP addresses associated with overseas United States military bases.

country_name

string | nullView source

Country name.

This field is the ISO 3166-1 English short name for a country.

gmt_offset

string | nullView source

Time zone offset from Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) for city.

latitude

number | nullView source

Latitude, in units of degrees from the equator.

Values range from -90.0 to +90.0 inclusive, and are based on the WGS 84 coordinate reference system.

longitude

number | nullView source

Longitude, in units of degrees from the IERS Reference Meridian.

Values range from -180.0 to +180.0 inclusive, and are based on the WGS 84 coordinate reference system.

metro_code

number | nullView source

Metro code, representing designated market areas (DMAs) in the United States.

postal_code

string | nullView source

The postal code associated with the IP address.

These are available for some IP addresses in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

For Canadian postal codes, this is the first 3 characters. For the United Kingdom, this is the first 2-4 characters (outward code). For countries with alphanumeric postal codes, this field is a lowercase transliteration.

proxy_description

string | nullView source

Client proxy description.

proxy_type

string | nullView source

Client proxy type.

region

string | nullView source

ISO 3166-2 country subdivision code.

For countries with multiple levels of subdivision (for example, nations within the United Kingdom), this variable gives the more specific subdivision.

This field can be null for countries that do not have ISO country subdivision codes. For example, null is given for IP addresses assigned to the Åland Islands (country code AX).

utc_offset

number | nullView source

Time zone offset from coordinated universal time (UTC) for city.

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