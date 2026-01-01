Geolocation
Fastly Geolocation information about an IP address.
Can be retrieved for the incoming request's client IP address using the ClientInfo.geo accessor, and for arbitrary addresses using getGeolocationForIpAddress.
Properties
as_namestring | nullView source
The name of the organization associated with
as_number.
For example, fastly is the value given for IP addresses under AS-54113.
as_numbernumber | nullView source
Autonomous system (AS) number.
area_codenumber | nullView source
The telephone area code associated with an IP address.
These are only available for IP addresses in the United States, its territories, and Canada.
citystring | nullView source
City or town name.
conn_speedstring | nullView source
Connection speed.
conn_typestring | nullView source
Connection type.
continentstring | nullView source
Continent.
country_codestring | nullView source
A two-character ISO 3166-1 country code for the country associated with an IP address.
The US country code is returned for IP addresses associated with overseas United States military bases.
These values include subdivisions that are assigned their own country codes in ISO 3166-1. For example, subdivisions NO-21 and NO-22 are presented with the country code SJ for Svalbard and the Jan Mayen Islands.
country_code3string | nullView source
A three-character ISO 3166-1 alpha-3 country code for the country associated with the IP address.
The USA country code is returned for IP addresses associated with overseas United States military bases.
country_namestring | nullView source
Country name.
This field is the ISO 3166-1 English short name for a country.
gmt_offsetstring | nullView source
Time zone offset from Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) for
city.
latitudenumber | nullView source
Latitude, in units of degrees from the equator.
Values range from -90.0 to +90.0 inclusive, and are based on the WGS 84 coordinate reference system.
longitudenumber | nullView source
Longitude, in units of degrees from the IERS Reference Meridian.
Values range from -180.0 to +180.0 inclusive, and are based on the WGS 84 coordinate reference system.
metro_codenumber | nullView source
Metro code, representing designated market areas (DMAs) in the United States.
postal_codestring | nullView source
The postal code associated with the IP address.
These are available for some IP addresses in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, and the United States.
For Canadian postal codes, this is the first 3 characters. For the United Kingdom, this is the first 2-4 characters (outward code). For countries with alphanumeric postal codes, this field is a lowercase transliteration.
proxy_descriptionstring | nullView source
Client proxy description.
proxy_typestring | nullView source
Client proxy type.
regionstring | nullView source
ISO 3166-2 country subdivision code.
For countries with multiple levels of subdivision (for example, nations within the United Kingdom), this variable gives the more specific subdivision.
This field can be
null for countries that do not have ISO country subdivision codes. For example,
null is given for IP addresses assigned to the Åland Islands (country code AX).
utc_offsetnumber | nullView source
Time zone offset from coordinated universal time (UTC) for
city.