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globals

Module@fastly/js-compute 3.45.0

globals

Classes

CompressionStreamAn API for compressing a stream of data.
DecompressionStreamAn API for decompressing a stream of data.
SubtleCrypto
TextDecoderTextDecoder takes a stream UTF-8 bytes as input and emits a stream of code points
TextEncoderAn implementation of the WHATWG Encoding Standard TextEncoder API. All instances of TextEncoder only support UTF-8 encoding.
URLThe URL class as specified by WHATWG
URLSearchParamsThe URLSearchParams class as specified by WHATWG

Interfaces

AddEventListenerOptions
Algorithm
BlobA file-like object of immutable, raw data. Blobs represent data that isn't necessarily in a JavaScript-native format. The File interface is based on Blob, inheriting blob functionality and expanding it to support files on the user's system.
BlobPropertyBag
BodyBody for Fetch HTTP Requests and Responses
ClientInfoInformation about the downstream client making the request to the Fastly Compute service.
ConsoleInterface for logging to stdout for live log monitoring.
CryptoThe Crypto interface as specified by WHATWG Basic cryptography features available in the current context. It allows access to a cryptographically strong random number generator and to cryptographic primitives.
CryptoKeyThe CryptoKey dictionary of the Web Crypto API represents a cryptographic key. Available only in secure contexts.
EcKeyImportParams
EventAn event which takes place in the DOM.
EventInit
EventListener
EventListenerMap
EventListenerObject
EventListenerOptions
EventMap
EventTargetEventTarget is a DOM interface implemented by objects that can receive events and may have listeners for them.
FetchEventThe event type for fetch events dispatched to a Fastly Compute service.
FetchEventListener
FileProvides information about files and allows JavaScript in a web page to access their content.
FilePropertyBag
FormDataProvides a way to easily construct a set of key/value pairs representing form fields and their values, which can then be easily sent using the XMLHttpRequest.send() method. It uses the same format a form would use if the encoding type were set to "multipart/form-data".
HeadersThe Headers class as specified by WHATWG
HmacImportParams
JsonWebKey
KeyAlgorithm
PerformanceProvides access to performance-related information for the current page. It's part of the High Resolution Time API, but is enhanced by the Performance Timeline API, the Navigation Timing API, the User Timing API, and the Resource Timing API.
QueuingStrategy
QueuingStrategyInit
QueuingStrategySize
ReadableStreamThis Streams API interface represents a readable stream of byte data. The Fetch API offers a concrete instance of a ReadableStream through the body property of a Response object.
ReadableStreamDefaultController
ReadableStreamDefaultReadDoneResult
ReadableStreamDefaultReader
ReadableStreamDefaultReadValueResult
ReadableStreamGenericReader
ReadableWritablePair
RequestThe Request class as specified by WHATWG
RequestInitConstructor parameter for Request
ResponseThe Response class as specified by WHATWG
ResponseInitConstructor parameter for the Fetch API Response This contains information to send along with the response.
RsaHashedImportParams
RsaOtherPrimesInfo
ServerInfoInformation about the server receiving the request for the Fastly Compute service.
StreamPipeOptions
StructuredSerializeOptions
Transformer
TransformerFlushCallback
TransformerStartCallback
TransformerTransformCallback
TransformStreamThe TransformStream class as specified by WHATWG
TransformStreamDefaultController
UnderlyingSink
UnderlyingSinkAbortCallback
UnderlyingSinkCloseCallback
UnderlyingSinkStartCallback
UnderlyingSinkWriteCallback
UnderlyingSource
UnderlyingSourceCancelCallback
UnderlyingSourcePullCallback
UnderlyingSourceStartCallback
VoidFunction
WorkerLocationThe absolute location of the script executed by the Worker.
WritableStreamThis Streams API interface provides a standard abstraction for writing streaming data to a destination, known as a sink. This object comes with built-in backpressure and queuing.
WritableStreamDefaultControllerThis Streams API interface represents a controller allowing control of a WritableStream's state. When constructing a WritableStream, the underlying sink is given a corresponding WritableStreamDefaultController instance to manipulate.
WritableStreamDefaultWriterThis Streams API interface is the object returned by WritableStream.getWriter() and once created locks the < writer to the WritableStream ensuring that no other streams can write to the underlying sink.

Type aliases

AlgorithmIdentifier
BlobPart
BodyInitUsed within the Request and Response constructors. (Request, and Response)
BufferSource
DOMHighResTimeStamp
EndingType
EventListenerOrEventListenerObject
FormDataEntryValue
HashAlgorithmIdentifier
HeadersInit
KeyFormat
KeyType
KeyUsage
ReadableStreamController
ReadableStreamDefaultReadResult
ReadableStreamReader
ReadableStreamType
RequestInfoConstructor parameter for Request
Transferable
XMLHttpRequestBodyInit

Functions

addEventListenerThis is a fetch specific implementation of addEventListener, and is very similar to handling FetchEvent from a Service Worker.
atobThe atob() function decodes a string of data which has been encoded using Base64 encoding.
btoaThe btoa() method creates a Base64-encoded ASCII string from a binary string (i.e., a string in which each character in the string is treated as a byte of binary data).
clearIntervalThe clearInterval() method cancels a timed, repeating action which was previously established by a call to setInterval(). If the parameter provided does not identify a previously established action, this method does nothing.
clearTimeoutThe clearTimeout() method cancels a timeout previously established by calling setTimeout(). If the parameter provided does not identify a previously established action, this method does nothing.
fetchFetch resources from backends.
queueMicrotask
setIntervalThe setInterval() method repeatedly calls a function, with a fixed time delay between each call. This method returns an interval ID which uniquely identifies the interval, so you can remove it later by calling clearInterval().
setTimeoutThe setTimeout() method sets a timer which calls a function once the timer expires.
structuredClone

Variables

self

typeof globalThisView source

onfetch

FetchEventListenerView source

console

ConsoleView source

The global Console instance

location

WorkerLocationView source

crypto

CryptoView source

performance

PerformanceView source
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