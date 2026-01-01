Blob A file-like object of immutable, raw data. Blobs represent data that isn't necessarily in a JavaScript-native format. The File interface is based on Blob, inheriting blob functionality and expanding it to support files on the user's system.

Body Body for Fetch HTTP Requests and Responses

ClientInfo Information about the downstream client making the request to the Fastly Compute service.

Console Interface for logging to stdout for live log monitoring

Crypto The Crypto interface as specified by WHATWG Basic cryptography features available in the current context. It allows access to a cryptographically strong random number generator and to cryptographic primitives.

CryptoKey The CryptoKey dictionary of the Web Crypto API represents a cryptographic key. Available only in secure contexts.

Event An event which takes place in the DOM.

EventTarget EventTarget is a DOM interface implemented by objects that can receive events and may have listeners for them.

FetchEvent The event type for fetch events dispatched to a Fastly Compute service.

File Provides information about files and allows JavaScript in a web page to access their content.

FormData Provides a way to easily construct a set of key/value pairs representing form fields and their values, which can then be easily sent using the XMLHttpRequest.send() method. It uses the same format a form would use if the encoding type were set to "multipart/form-data".

Performance Provides access to performance-related information for the current page. It's part of the High Resolution Time API, but is enhanced by the Performance Timeline API, the Navigation Timing API, the User Timing API, and the Resource Timing API.

ReadableStream This Streams API interface represents a readable stream of byte data. The Fetch API offers a concrete instance of a ReadableStream through the body property of a Response object.

RequestInit Constructor parameter for Request

ResponseInit Constructor parameter for the Fetch API Response This contains information to send along with the response.

ServerInfo Information about the server receiving the request for the Fastly Compute service.

WorkerLocation The absolute location of the script executed by the Worker.

WritableStream This Streams API interface provides a standard abstraction for writing streaming data to a destination, known as a sink. This object comes with built-in backpressure and queuing.

WritableStreamDefaultController This Streams API interface represents a controller allowing control of a WritableStream's state. When constructing a WritableStream, the underlying sink is given a corresponding WritableStreamDefaultController instance to manipulate.