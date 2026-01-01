  1. Home
  2. Reference documentation
  3. Compute
  4. Language SDKs
  5. JavaScript
  6. @fastly/js-compute
  7. globals

CompressionStream

Classin globals@fastly/js-compute 3.45.0View source

An API for compressing a stream of data.

See also

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
In this example a request is made to httpbin.org/html and the response body is compressed using gzip compression.


View this example on [Fiddle](https://fiddle.fastly.dev/fiddle/c1326776).


```js
async function app(event) {
 const req = event.request;
 const backendResponse = await fetch("https://httpbin.org/html", { backend: "my-backend" });
 if (!backendResponse.body) {
   return backendResponse;
 }
 let resp = new Response(backendResponse.body.pipeThrough(new CompressionStream("gzip")), backendResponse);
 resp.headers.set("Content-Encoding", "gzip");
 return resp;
}
addEventListener("fetch", event => event.respondWith(app(event)));
```

Constructor

View source
new CompressionStream(format: 'deflate' | 'deflate-raw' | 'gzip')

Creates a new CompressionStream object which compresses a stream of data.

Parameters

format: 'deflate' | 'deflate-raw' | 'gzip'

The compression format to use.

Throws

  • Throws a TypeError if the format passed to the constructor is not supported.
const gzip = new CompressionStream("gzip");

Properties

readable

ReadableStream<Uint8Array<ArrayBuffer>>read-onlyView source
let stream = new CompressionStream("gzip");
console.log(stream.readable instanceof ReadableStream); // true

writable

WritableStream<Uint8Array<ArrayBuffer>>read-onlyView source
let stream = new CompressionStream("gzip");
console.log(stream.writable instanceof WritableStream); // true
Fastly
© Fastly 2026