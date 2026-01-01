CompressionStream
An API for compressing a stream of data.
See also
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In this example a request is made to httpbin.org/html and the response body is compressed using gzip compression.
View this example on [Fiddle](https://fiddle.fastly.dev/fiddle/c1326776).
```jsasync function app(event) { const req = event.request; const backendResponse = await fetch("https://httpbin.org/html", { backend: "my-backend" }); if (!backendResponse.body) { return backendResponse; } let resp = new Response(backendResponse.body.pipeThrough(new CompressionStream("gzip")), backendResponse); resp.headers.set("Content-Encoding", "gzip"); return resp;}addEventListener("fetch", event => event.respondWith(app(event)));```
Constructor
new CompressionStream(format: 'deflate' | 'deflate-raw' | 'gzip')
Creates a new
CompressionStream object which compresses a stream of data.
Parameters
- format: 'deflate' | 'deflate-raw' | 'gzip'
The compression format to use.
Throws
- Throws a
TypeErrorif the format passed to the constructor is not supported.
const gzip = new CompressionStream("gzip");
Properties
readableReadableStream<Uint8Array<ArrayBuffer>>read-onlyView source
let stream = new CompressionStream("gzip");console.log(stream.readable instanceof ReadableStream); // true
writableWritableStream<Uint8Array<ArrayBuffer>>read-onlyView source
let stream = new CompressionStream("gzip");console.log(stream.writable instanceof WritableStream); // true