In this example a request is made to httpbin . org / html and the response body is compressed using gzip compression .

View this example on [ Fiddle ] ( https : / / fiddle . fastly . dev / fiddle / c1326776 ) .

` ` ` js

async function app(event) {

const req = event.request;

const backendResponse = await fetch("https://httpbin.org/html", { backend: "my-backend" });

if (!backendResponse.body) {

return backendResponse;

}

let resp = new Response(backendResponse.body.pipeThrough(new CompressionStream("gzip")), backendResponse);

resp.headers.set("Content-Encoding", "gzip");

return resp;

}

addEventListener("fetch", event => event.respondWith(app(event)));