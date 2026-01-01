DecompressionStream
An API for decompressing a stream of data.
See also
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In this example a request is made to httpbin.org/gzip and the response body is decompressed using gzip decompression.
View this example on [Fiddle](https://fiddle.fastly.dev/fiddle/637add51).
```jsasync function app(event) { const backendResponse = await fetch("https://httpbin.org/gzip", { backend: "origin_0" }); let resp = new Response(backendResponse.body.pipeThrough(new DecompressionStream("gzip")), backendResponse); resp.headers.delete('content-encoding'); return resp;}addEventListener("fetch", event => event.respondWith(app(event)));```
Constructor
new DecompressionStream(format: 'deflate' | 'deflate-raw' | 'gzip')
Creates a new
DecompressionStream object which decompresses a stream of
data.
Parameters
- format: 'deflate' | 'deflate-raw' | 'gzip'
The compression format to use.
Throws
- Throws a
TypeErrorif the format passed to the constructor is not supported.
const gzip = new DecompressionStream("gzip");
Properties
readableReadableStream<Uint8Array<ArrayBuffer>>read-onlyView source
let stream = new DecompressionStream("gzip");console.log(stream.readable instanceof ReadableStream); // true
writableWritableStream<Uint8Array<ArrayBuffer>>read-onlyView source
let stream = new DecompressionStream("gzip");console.log(stream.writable instanceof WritableStream); // true