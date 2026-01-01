In this example a request is made to httpbin . org / gzip and the response body is decompressed using gzip decompression .

View this example on [ Fiddle ] ( https : / / fiddle . fastly . dev / fiddle / 637add51 ) .

` ` ` js

async function app(event) {

const backendResponse = await fetch("https://httpbin.org/gzip", { backend: "origin_0" });

let resp = new Response(backendResponse.body.pipeThrough(new DecompressionStream("gzip")), backendResponse);

resp.headers.delete('content-encoding');

return resp;

}

addEventListener("fetch", event => event.respondWith(app(event)));