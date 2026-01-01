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TextDecoder

Classin globals@fastly/js-compute 3.45.0View source

TextDecoder takes a stream UTF-8 bytes as input and emits a stream of code points

See also

Note: On Fastly Compute, TextDecoder only supports UTF-8 bytes as input, and always operates in non-fatal mode.

Constructor

View source
new TextDecoder(label?: 'unicode-1-1-utf-8' | 'utf-8' | 'utf8')

Parameters

label: 'unicode-1-1-utf-8' | 'utf-8' | 'utf8'optional

Properties

encoding

'utf-8'read-onlyView source

Methods

decode

View source
decode(input?: ArrayBuffer | ArrayBufferView): string

Parameters

input: ArrayBuffer | ArrayBufferViewoptional

Returns

string
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