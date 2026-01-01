TextDecoder
TextDecoder takes a stream UTF-8 bytes as input and emits a stream of code points
See also
Note: On Fastly Compute, TextDecoder only supports UTF-8 bytes as input, and always operates in non-fatal mode.
Constructor
new TextDecoder(label?: 'unicode-1-1-utf-8' | 'utf-8' | 'utf8')
Parameters
- label: 'unicode-1-1-utf-8' | 'utf-8' | 'utf8'optional
Properties
encoding'utf-8'read-onlyView source
Methods
decodeView source
Parameters
- input: ArrayBuffer | ArrayBufferViewoptional
Returns
string