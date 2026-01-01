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TextEncoder

Classin globals@fastly/js-compute 3.45.0View source

An implementation of the WHATWG Encoding Standard TextEncoder API. All instances of TextEncoder only support UTF-8 encoding.

TextEncoder takes a stream of code points as input and emits a stream of UTF-8 bytes.

See also

const encoder = new TextEncoder();
const uint8array = encoder.encode('a string to encode');

Constructor

View source
new TextEncoder()

Returns a newly constructed TextEncoder that will generate a byte stream with UTF-8 encoding.

Properties

encoding

'utf-8'read-onlyView source

The TextEncoder.encoding read-only property returns a string containing the name of the encoding algorithm used by the specific encoder. It is always set to the value "utf-8".

Methods

encode

View source
encode(input?: string): Uint8Array<ArrayBuffer>

UTF-8 encodes the input string and returns a Uint8Array containing the encoded bytes.

Parameters

input: stringoptional

Returns

Uint8Array<ArrayBuffer>
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