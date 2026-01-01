TextEncoder
An implementation of the WHATWG Encoding Standard
TextEncoder API. All
instances of
TextEncoder only support UTF-8 encoding.
TextEncoder takes a stream of code points as input and emits a stream of UTF-8 bytes.
See also
const encoder = new TextEncoder();const uint8array = encoder.encode('a string to encode');
Constructor
new TextEncoder()
Returns a newly constructed TextEncoder that will generate a byte stream with UTF-8 encoding.
Properties
encoding'utf-8'read-onlyView source
The TextEncoder.encoding read-only property returns a string containing the name of the encoding algorithm used by the specific encoder. It is always set to the value "utf-8".
Methods
encodeView source
UTF-8 encodes the
input string and returns a
Uint8Array containing the encoded bytes.
Parameters
- input: stringoptional
Returns