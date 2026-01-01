setInterval
setInterval(callback: (...args: TArgs) => void, delay?: number, ...args: any): number
The setInterval() method repeatedly calls a function, with a fixed time delay between each call. This method returns an interval ID which uniquely identifies the interval, so you can remove it later by calling clearInterval().
See also
Parameters
- callback: (...args: TArgs) => void
A function to be called every delay milliseconds. The first call happens after delay milliseconds.
- delay: numberoptional
The time, in milliseconds, that the timer should delay in between calls of the specified function. Defaults to 0 if not specified.
- ...args: any
Additional arguments which are passed through to the callback function.
Returns
number
A numeric, non-zero value which identifies the timer created; this value can be passed to clearInterval() to cancel the interval.