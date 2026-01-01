setTimeout
setTimeout(callback: (...args: TArgs) => void, delay?: number, ...args: any): number
The setTimeout() method sets a timer which calls a function once the timer expires.
See also
Parameters
- callback: (...args: TArgs) => void
A function to be called after the timer expires.
- delay: numberoptional
The time, in milliseconds, that the timer should wait before calling the specified function. Defaults to 0 if not specified.
- ...args: any
Additional arguments which are passed through to the callback function.
Returns
number
A numeric, non-zero value which identifies the timer created; this value can be passed to clearTimeout() to cancel the timeout.