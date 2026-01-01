  1. Home
  2. Reference documentation
  3. Compute
  4. Language SDKs
  5. JavaScript
  6. @fastly/js-compute
  7. globals

structuredClone

Functionin globals@fastly/js-compute 3.45.0View source
structuredClone(value: any, options?: StructuredSerializeOptions): any

Parameters

value: any
options: StructuredSerializeOptionsoptional

Returns

any
Fastly
© Fastly 2026