Blob
A file-like object of immutable, raw data. Blobs represent data that isn't necessarily in a JavaScript-native format. The File interface is based on Blob, inheriting blob functionality and expanding it to support files on the user's system.
Constructor
Parameters
- blobParts: Array<BlobPart>optional
- options: BlobPropertyBagoptional
Properties
sizenumberread-onlyView source
typestringread-onlyView source
Methods
arrayBufferView source
Returns
sliceView source
slice(start?: number, end?: number, contentType?: string): Blob
Parameters
- start: numberoptional
- end: numberoptional
- contentType: stringoptional
Returns
streamView source
Returns
textView source
Returns
Promise<string>