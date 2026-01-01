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Blob

Interfacein globals@fastly/js-compute 3.45.0View source

A file-like object of immutable, raw data. Blobs represent data that isn't necessarily in a JavaScript-native format. The File interface is based on Blob, inheriting blob functionality and expanding it to support files on the user's system.

MDN Reference

Constructor

View source
new Blob(blobParts?: Array<BlobPart>, options?: BlobPropertyBag)

Parameters

blobParts: Array<BlobPart>optional
options: BlobPropertyBagoptional

Properties

size

numberread-onlyView source

MDN Reference

type

stringread-onlyView source

MDN Reference

Methods

arrayBuffer

View source
arrayBuffer(): Promise<ArrayBuffer>

MDN Reference

Returns

Promise<ArrayBuffer>

slice

View source
slice(start?: number, end?: number, contentType?: string): Blob

MDN Reference

Parameters

start: numberoptional
end: numberoptional
contentType: stringoptional

Returns

Blob

stream

View source
stream(): ReadableStream<Uint8Array<ArrayBuffer>>

MDN Reference

Returns

ReadableStream<Uint8Array<ArrayBuffer>>

text

View source
text(): Promise<string>

MDN Reference

Returns

Promise<string>
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