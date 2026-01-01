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ClientInfo

Interfacein globals@fastly/js-compute 3.45.0View source

Information about the downstream client making the request to the Fastly Compute service.

Properties

requestId

stringread-onlysince 3.40.1View source

A UUID generated by Fastly Compute for each request.

address

stringread-onlyView source

A string representation of the IPv4 or IPv6 address of the downstream client.

geo

Geolocation | nullread-onlyView source

Geolocation data for the client IP address, or null if unavailable.

tlsJA3MD5

string | nullread-onlysince 3.2.1View source

The JA3 hash of the TLS ClientHello message, or null if unavailable.

tlsJA4

string | nullread-onlysince 3.37.0View source

The JA4 fingerprint of the TLS ClientHello message, or null if unavailable.

h2Fingerprint

string | nullread-onlysince 3.37.0View source

The HTTP/2 fingerprint for HTTP/2 connections, or null for HTTP/1.1 connections or when unavailable.

ohFingerprint

string | nullread-onlysince 3.37.0View source

The Original Header fingerprint based on the order and presence of request headers, or null if unavailable.

tlsCipherOpensslName

string | nullread-onlysince 3.2.1View source

The cipher suite used to secure the client TLS connection, or null if unavailable.

tlsProtocol

string | nullread-onlysince 3.2.1View source

The TLS protocol version used to secure the client TLS connection, or null if unavailable.

tlsClientCertificate

ArrayBuffer | nullread-onlysince 3.2.1View source

The raw client certificate from the mutual TLS handshake in PEM format, or null if unavailable. Returns an empty ArrayBuffer if the connection is not mTLS.

tlsClientHello

ArrayBuffer | nullread-onlysince 3.2.1View source

The raw bytes sent by the client in the TLS ClientHello message, or null if unavailable.

tlsClientSNI

string | nullread-onlysince 3.45.0View source

The raw Server Name Indication (SNI) the client sent in the ClientHello TLS record.

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