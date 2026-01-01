ClientInfo
Information about the downstream client making the request to the Fastly Compute service.
Properties
requestIdstringread-onlysince 3.40.1View source
A UUID generated by Fastly Compute for each request.
addressstringread-onlyView source
A string representation of the IPv4 or IPv6 address of the downstream client.
geoGeolocation | nullread-onlyView source
Geolocation data for the client IP address, or
null if unavailable.
tlsJA3MD5string | nullread-onlysince 3.2.1View source
The JA3 hash of the TLS ClientHello message, or
null if unavailable.
tlsJA4string | nullread-onlysince 3.37.0View source
The JA4 fingerprint of the TLS ClientHello message, or
null if unavailable.
h2Fingerprintstring | nullread-onlysince 3.37.0View source
The HTTP/2 fingerprint for HTTP/2 connections, or
null for HTTP/1.1
connections or when unavailable.
ohFingerprintstring | nullread-onlysince 3.37.0View source
The Original Header fingerprint based on the order and presence of request
headers, or
null if unavailable.
tlsCipherOpensslNamestring | nullread-onlysince 3.2.1View source
The cipher suite used to secure the client TLS connection, or
null if
unavailable.
tlsProtocolstring | nullread-onlysince 3.2.1View source
The TLS protocol version used to secure the client TLS connection, or
null if unavailable.
tlsClientCertificateArrayBuffer | nullread-onlysince 3.2.1View source
The raw client certificate from the mutual TLS handshake in PEM format,
or
null if unavailable. Returns an empty
ArrayBuffer if the connection
is not mTLS.
tlsClientHelloArrayBuffer | nullread-onlysince 3.2.1View source
The raw bytes sent by the client in the TLS ClientHello message, or
null if unavailable.
tlsClientSNIstring | nullread-onlysince 3.45.0View source
The raw Server Name Indication (SNI) the client sent in the ClientHello TLS record.