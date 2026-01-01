  1. Home
  2. Reference documentation
  3. Compute
  4. Language SDKs
  5. JavaScript
  6. @fastly/js-compute
  7. globals

Event

Interfacein globals@fastly/js-compute 3.45.0View source

An event which takes place in the DOM.

MDN Reference

Constructor

View source
new Event(type: string, eventInitDict?: EventInit)

Parameters

type: string
eventInitDict: EventInitoptional

Properties

bubbles

booleanread-onlyView source

Returns true or false depending on how event was initialized. True if event goes through its target's ancestors in reverse tree order, and false otherwise.

MDN Reference

cancelBubble

booleandeprecatedView source
Deprecated: MDN Reference

cancelable

booleanread-onlyView source

Returns true or false depending on how event was initialized. Its return value does not always carry meaning, but true can indicate that part of the operation during which event was dispatched, can be canceled by invoking the preventDefault() method.

MDN Reference

composed

booleanread-onlyView source

Returns true or false depending on how event was initialized. True if event invokes listeners past a ShadowRoot node that is the root of its target, and false otherwise.

MDN Reference

currentTarget

EventTarget | nullread-onlyView source

Returns the object whose event listener's callback is currently being invoked.

MDN Reference

defaultPrevented

booleanread-onlyView source

Returns true if preventDefault() was invoked successfully to indicate cancelation, and false otherwise.

MDN Reference

eventPhase

numberread-onlyView source

Returns the event's phase, which is one of NONE, CAPTURINGPHASE, ATTARGET, and BUBBLING_PHASE.

MDN Reference

isTrusted

booleanread-onlyView source

Returns true if event was dispatched by the user agent, and false otherwise.

MDN Reference

returnValue

booleandeprecatedView source
Deprecated: MDN Reference

srcElement

EventTarget | nullread-onlydeprecatedView source
Deprecated: MDN Reference

target

EventTarget | nullread-onlyView source

Returns the object to which event is dispatched (its target).

MDN Reference

timeStamp

DOMHighResTimeStampread-onlyView source

Returns the event's timestamp as the number of milliseconds measured relative to the time origin.

MDN Reference

type

stringread-onlyView source

Returns the type of event, e.g. "click", "hashchange", or "submit".

MDN Reference

NONE

0read-onlyView source

CAPTURING_PHASE

1read-onlyView source

AT_TARGET

2read-onlyView source

BUBBLING_PHASE

3read-onlyView source

Methods

composedPath

View source
composedPath(): Array<EventTarget>

Returns the invocation target objects of event's path (objects on which listeners will be invoked), except for any nodes in shadow trees of which the shadow root's mode is "closed" that are not reachable from event's currentTarget.

MDN Reference

Returns

Array<EventTarget>

initEvent

deprecatedView source
Deprecated: MDN Reference
initEvent(type: string, bubbles?: boolean, cancelable?: boolean): void

Parameters

type: string
bubbles: booleanoptional
cancelable: booleanoptional

Returns

void

preventDefault

View source
preventDefault(): void

If invoked when the cancelable attribute value is true, and while executing a listener for the event with passive set to false, signals to the operation that caused event to be dispatched that it needs to be canceled.

MDN Reference

Returns

void

stopImmediatePropagation

View source
stopImmediatePropagation(): void

Invoking this method prevents event from reaching any registered event listeners after the current one finishes running and, when dispatched in a tree, also prevents event from reaching any other objects.

MDN Reference

Returns

void

stopPropagation

View source
stopPropagation(): void

When dispatched in a tree, invoking this method prevents event from reaching any objects other than the current object.

MDN Reference

Returns

void
Fastly
© Fastly 2026