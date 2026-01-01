Event
An event which takes place in the DOM.
Constructor
Parameters
- type: string
- eventInitDict: EventInitoptional
Properties
bubblesbooleanread-onlyView source
Returns true or false depending on how event was initialized. True if event goes through its target's ancestors in reverse tree order, and false otherwise.
cancelBubblebooleandeprecatedView source
cancelablebooleanread-onlyView source
Returns true or false depending on how event was initialized. Its return value does not always carry meaning, but true can indicate that part of the operation during which event was dispatched, can be canceled by invoking the preventDefault() method.
composedbooleanread-onlyView source
Returns true or false depending on how event was initialized. True if event invokes listeners past a ShadowRoot node that is the root of its target, and false otherwise.
currentTargetEventTarget | nullread-onlyView source
Returns the object whose event listener's callback is currently being invoked.
defaultPreventedbooleanread-onlyView source
Returns true if preventDefault() was invoked successfully to indicate cancelation, and false otherwise.
eventPhasenumberread-onlyView source
Returns the event's phase, which is one of NONE, CAPTURINGPHASE, ATTARGET, and BUBBLING_PHASE.
isTrustedbooleanread-onlyView source
Returns true if event was dispatched by the user agent, and false otherwise.
returnValuebooleandeprecatedView source
srcElementEventTarget | nullread-onlydeprecatedView source
targetEventTarget | nullread-onlyView source
Returns the object to which event is dispatched (its target).
timeStampDOMHighResTimeStampread-onlyView source
Returns the event's timestamp as the number of milliseconds measured relative to the time origin.
typestringread-onlyView source
Returns the type of event, e.g. "click", "hashchange", or "submit".
NONE0read-onlyView source
CAPTURING_PHASE1read-onlyView source
AT_TARGET2read-onlyView source
BUBBLING_PHASE3read-onlyView source
Methods
composedPathView source
Returns the invocation target objects of event's path (objects on which listeners will be invoked), except for any nodes in shadow trees of which the shadow root's mode is "closed" that are not reachable from event's currentTarget.
Returns
initEventdeprecatedView source
initEvent(type: string, bubbles?: boolean, cancelable?: boolean): void
Parameters
- type: string
- bubbles: booleanoptional
- cancelable: booleanoptional
Returns
preventDefaultView source
preventDefault(): void
If invoked when the cancelable attribute value is true, and while executing a listener for the event with passive set to false, signals to the operation that caused event to be dispatched that it needs to be canceled.
Returns
stopImmediatePropagationView source
stopImmediatePropagation(): void
Invoking this method prevents event from reaching any registered event listeners after the current one finishes running and, when dispatched in a tree, also prevents event from reaching any other objects.
Returns
stopPropagationView source
stopPropagation(): void
When dispatched in a tree, invoking this method prevents event from reaching any objects other than the current object.
Returns