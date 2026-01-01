Send a response back to the client.

Note: The service will be kept alive until the response has been fully sent.

If the response contains a streaming body created by the service itself, then the service will be kept alive until the body ReadableStream has been closed or errored.

However, if the body is a stream originating in a request to a backend, i.e. if a backend response's Response.body is passed as input to the Response constructor, the service will not be kept alive until sending the body has finished.

Note: If response is a Promise , the service will be kept alive until the response has been resolved or rejected, and the Response it resolved to has been fully sent.

Note: Use FetchEvent.waitUntil to extend the service's lifetime further if necessary.