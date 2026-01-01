FormData
Provides a way to easily construct a set of key/value pairs representing form fields and their values, which can then be easily sent using the XMLHttpRequest.send() method. It uses the same format a form would use if the encoding type were set to "multipart/form-data".
Constructor
new FormData(form?: any)
Parameters
- form: anyoptional
Methods
Overload 1 of 3View source
Parameters
- name: string
- value: string | Blob
Returns
void
Overload 2 of 3
View source
append(name: string, value: string): void
Parameters
- name: string
- value: string
Returns
void
Overload 3 of 3View source
Parameters
- name: string
- blobValue: Blob
- filename: stringoptional
Returns
void
deleteView source
delete(name: string): void
Parameters
- name: string
Returns
void
forEachView source
forEach(callbackfn: (value: FormDataEntryValue, key: string, parent: FormData) => void, thisArg?: any): void
Parameters
- callbackfn: (value: FormDataEntryValue, key: string, parent: FormData) => void
- thisArg: anyoptional
Returns
void
getView source
Parameters
- name: string
Returns
FormDataEntryValue | null
getAllView source
Parameters
- name: string
Returns
Array<FormDataEntryValue>
hasView source
has(name: string): boolean
Parameters
- name: string
Returns
boolean
Overload 1 of 3View source
Parameters
- name: string
- value: string | Blob
Returns
void
Overload 2 of 3
View source
set(name: string, value: string): void
Parameters
- name: string
- value: string
Returns
void
Overload 3 of 3View source
Parameters
- name: string
- blobValue: Blob
- filename: stringoptional
Returns
void