  1. Home
  2. Reference documentation
  3. Compute
  4. Language SDKs
  5. JavaScript
  6. @fastly/js-compute
  7. globals

FormData

Interfacein globals@fastly/js-compute 3.45.0View source

Provides a way to easily construct a set of key/value pairs representing form fields and their values, which can then be easily sent using the XMLHttpRequest.send() method. It uses the same format a form would use if the encoding type were set to "multipart/form-data".

MDN Reference

Constructor

View source
new FormData(form?: any)

Parameters

form: anyoptional

Methods

append

Overload 1 of 3

append(name: string, value: string | Blob): void
View source

MDN Reference

Parameters

name: string
value: string | Blob

Returns

void

Overload 2 of 3

append(name: string, value: string): void
View source

Parameters

name: string
value: string

Returns

void

Overload 3 of 3

append(name: string, blobValue: Blob, filename?: string): void
View source

Parameters

name: string
blobValue: Blob
filename: stringoptional

Returns

void

delete

View source
delete(name: string): void

MDN Reference

Parameters

name: string

Returns

void

forEach

View source
forEach(callbackfn: (value: FormDataEntryValue, key: string, parent: FormData) => void, thisArg?: any): void

Parameters

callbackfn: (value: FormDataEntryValue, key: string, parent: FormData) => void
thisArg: anyoptional

Returns

void

get

View source
get(name: string): FormDataEntryValue | null

MDN Reference

Parameters

name: string

Returns

FormDataEntryValue | null

getAll

View source
getAll(name: string): Array<FormDataEntryValue>

MDN Reference

Parameters

name: string

Returns

Array<FormDataEntryValue>

has

View source
has(name: string): boolean

MDN Reference

Parameters

name: string

Returns

boolean

set

Overload 1 of 3

set(name: string, value: string | Blob): void
View source

MDN Reference

Parameters

name: string
value: string | Blob

Returns

void

Overload 2 of 3

set(name: string, value: string): void
View source

Parameters

name: string
value: string

Returns

void

Overload 3 of 3

set(name: string, blobValue: Blob, filename?: string): void
View source

Parameters

name: string
blobValue: Blob
filename: stringoptional

Returns

void
Fastly
© Fastly 2026