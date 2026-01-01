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JsonWebKey

Interfacein globals@fastly/js-compute 3.45.0View source

Properties

alg

stringoptionalView source

crv

stringoptionalView source

d

stringoptionalView source

dp

stringoptionalView source

dq

stringoptionalView source

e

stringoptionalView source

ext

booleanoptionalView source

k

stringoptionalView source

key_ops

Array<string>optionalView source

kty

stringoptionalView source

n

stringoptionalView source

oth

Array<RsaOtherPrimesInfo>optionalView source

p

stringoptionalView source

q

stringoptionalView source

qi

stringoptionalView source

use

stringoptionalView source

x

stringoptionalView source

y

stringoptionalView source
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