  1. Home
  2. Reference documentation
  3. Compute
  4. Language SDKs
  5. JavaScript
  6. @fastly/js-compute
  7. globals

QueuingStrategy

Interfacein globals@fastly/js-compute 3.45.0View source
interface QueuingStrategy<T = any>

Properties

highWaterMark

numberoptionalView source

size

QueuingStrategySize<T>optionalView source
Fastly
© Fastly 2026