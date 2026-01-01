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ReadableStream

Interfacein globals@fastly/js-compute 3.45.0View source
interface ReadableStream<R = any>

This Streams API interface represents a readable stream of byte data. The Fetch API offers a concrete instance of a ReadableStream through the body property of a Response object.

Constructor

View source
new ReadableStream(underlyingSource?: UnderlyingSource<R>, strategy?: QueuingStrategy<R>)

The ReadableStream class as specified by WHATWG

See also

Parameters

underlyingSource: UnderlyingSource<R>optional
strategy: QueuingStrategy<R>optional

Properties

locked

booleanread-onlyView source

Methods

cancel

View source
cancel(reason?: any): Promise<void>

Parameters

reason: anyoptional

Returns

Promise<void>

getReader

View source
getReader(): ReadableStreamDefaultReader<R>

Returns

ReadableStreamDefaultReader<R>

pipeThrough

View source
pipeThrough(transform: ReadableWritablePair<T, R>, options?: StreamPipeOptions): ReadableStream<T>

Parameters

transform: ReadableWritablePair<T, R>
options: StreamPipeOptionsoptional

Returns

ReadableStream<T>

pipeTo

View source
pipeTo(dest: WritableStream<R>, options?: StreamPipeOptions): Promise<void>

Parameters

dest: WritableStream<R>
options: StreamPipeOptionsoptional

Returns

Promise<void>

tee

View source
tee(): [ReadableStream<R>, ReadableStream<R>]

Returns

[ReadableStream<R>, ReadableStream<R>]
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