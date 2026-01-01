ReadableStream
interface ReadableStream<R = any>
This Streams API interface represents a readable stream of byte data. The Fetch API offers a concrete instance of a ReadableStream through the body property of a Response object.
Constructor
The ReadableStream class as specified by WHATWG
See also
Parameters
- underlyingSource: UnderlyingSource<R>optional
- strategy: QueuingStrategy<R>optional
Properties
lockedbooleanread-onlyView source
Methods
cancelView source
Parameters
- reason: anyoptional
Returns
Promise<void>
getReaderView source
Returns
pipeThroughView source
Parameters
- transform: ReadableWritablePair<T, R>
- options: StreamPipeOptionsoptional
Returns
pipeToView source
Parameters
- dest: WritableStream<R>
- options: StreamPipeOptionsoptional
Returns
Promise<void>
teeView source
tee(): [ReadableStream<R>, ReadableStream<R>]
Returns
[ReadableStream<R>, ReadableStream<R>]