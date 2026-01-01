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ReadableStreamGenericReader

Interfacein globals@fastly/js-compute 3.45.0View source

Properties

closed

Promise<undefined>read-onlyView source

Methods

cancel

View source
cancel(reason?: any): Promise<void>

Parameters

reason: anyoptional

Returns

Promise<void>
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