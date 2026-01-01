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ReadableWritablePair

Interfacein globals@fastly/js-compute 3.45.0View source
interface ReadableWritablePair<R = any, W = any>

Properties

readable

ReadableStream<R>View source

writable

WritableStream<W>View source

Provides a convenient, chainable way of piping this readable stream through a transform stream (or any other { writable, readable } pair). It simply pipes the stream into the writable side of the supplied pair, and returns the readable side for further use.

Piping a stream will lock it for the duration of the pipe, preventing any other consumer from acquiring a reader.

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