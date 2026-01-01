ReadableWritablePair
interface ReadableWritablePair<R = any, W = any>
Properties
readableReadableStream<R>View source
writableWritableStream<W>View source
Provides a convenient, chainable way of piping this readable stream through a transform stream (or any other { writable, readable } pair). It simply pipes the stream into the writable side of the supplied pair, and returns the readable side for further use.
Piping a stream will lock it for the duration of the pipe, preventing any other consumer from acquiring a reader.