Request
Extends Body.
The Request class as specified by WHATWG
Note: Can only be used when processing requests, not during build-time initialization.
See also
Constructor
Parameters
- input: RequestInfo | URL
- init: RequestInitoptional
Properties
headersHeadersread-onlyView source
Returns a Headers object consisting of the headers associated with request.
methodstringread-onlyView source
Returns request's HTTP method, which is "GET" by default.
urlstringread-onlyView source
Returns the URL of request as a string.
backendBackend | undefinedread-onlyView source
The backend this request was sent to, or
undefined for the downstream
request itself.
isCacheableboolean | undefinedread-onlysince 3.30.0View source
Fastly-specific property - determines whether a request is cacheable per conservative RFC 9111 semantics.
In particular, this function checks whether the request method is
GET or
HEAD, and
considers requests with other methods uncacheable. Applications where it is safe to cache
responses to other methods should consider using their own cacheability check instead of
this function.
This function always returns undefined on hosts not supporting the HTTP Cache API (i.e. Viceroy)
Methods
cloneView source
clone(): Request
Creates a copy of the current Request object.
Returns
setCacheKeyView source
setCacheKey(key: string): void
Set a custom cache key for this request.
Parameters
- key: string
The cache key to use.
Returns
setCacheOverrideView source
Set the cache override for this request.
Parameters
- override: CacheOverride
The cache override configuration to apply.
Returns
setManualFramingHeadersView source
setManualFramingHeaders(manual: boolean): void
Controls how framing headers (
Content-Length,
Transfer-Encoding) are
determined. In "manual" mode, any provided framing headers will be
honored. In "automatic" mode (the default), they are set based on the
body.
Parameters
- manual: boolean
Whether to use manual mode for framing headers.
Returns