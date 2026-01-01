RequestInit
Constructor parameter for Request
This contains information to send along with the request (Headers, body, etc...), as well as Fastly specific information.
Properties
bodyBodyInit | nulloptionalView source
A BodyInit object or null to set request's body.
headersHeadersInitoptionalView source
A Headers object, an object literal, or an array of two-item arrays to set request's headers.
methodstringoptionalView source
A string to set request's method.
backendstring | BackendoptionalView source
The Fastly configured backend name or instance the request should be sent to.
cacheOverrideCacheOverride | ICacheOverride | Exclude<CacheOverrideMode, 'override'>optionalView source
Fastly-specific cache override configuration for this request.
cacheKeystringoptionalView source
Fastly-specific cache key override for this request.
fastly{ decompressGzip?: boolean }optionalView source
Fastly-specific options.
decompressGzipoptional:
boolean— Whether to automatically gzip decompress the response.
manualFramingHeadersbooleanoptionalView source
Controls how framing headers (
Content-Length,
Transfer-Encoding) are
determined. When
true, any provided framing headers will be honored
instead of being automatically set based on the body.
imageOptimizerOptionsImageOptimizerOptionsoptionalsince 3.36.0View source
Fastly Image Optimizer transformation options to apply to the response.