Response
Extends Body.
The Response class as specified by WHATWG
Note: Can only be used when processing requests, not during build-time initialization.
See also
Constructor
Parameters
- body: BodyInit | nulloptional
- init: ResponseInitoptional
Properties
headersHeadersread-onlyView source
The response headers.
May be modified even for upstream responses prior to storage in the cache.
okbooleanread-onlyView source
statusnumberView source
The response status. May be modified prior to storage in the cache.
statusTextstringread-onlyView source
urlstringread-onlyView source
ipstring | undefinedread-onlyView source
Fastly-specific property - obtain the IP address used for the request
Undefined for user-created responses and when the response is returned from the cache. Set cacheOverride: new CacheOverride("pass") to ensure a value.
portnumber | undefinedread-onlyView source
Fastly-specific property - Obtain the port used for the request
Undefined for user-created responses and when the response is returned from the cache. Set cacheOverride: new CacheOverride("pass") to ensure a value.
backendBackend | undefinedread-onlyView source
The backend this response was received from, or
undefined for
user-created responses.
cachedboolean | undefinedread-onlysince 3.30.0View source
Fastly-specific property - Returns whether the
Response resulted from a cache hit.
For request collapsing, typically one response will show as a miss, and the others
(that awaited that response) will show as hits.
Undefined if the environment does not support the new HTTP Cache hostcalls.
staleboolean | undefinedread-onlysince 3.30.0View source
Fastly-specific property - Returns whether the cached
Response is considered stale.
Undefined if the environment does not support the new HTTP Cache hostcalls.
ttlnumber | undefinedsince 3.30.0View source
Fastly-specific property - Get the Time to Live (TTL) in the cache for this response in seconds, if it is cached.
The TTL determines the duration of "freshness" for the cached response after it is inserted into the cache.
Undefined if the response is not cached or the environment does not support the HTTP Cache hostcalls. May be modified prior to injection into the cache.
agenumber | undefinedread-onlysince 3.30.0View source
Fastly-specific property - The current age of the response in seconds, if it is cached.
Undefined if the response is not cached or the environment does not support the HTTP Cache hostcalls. May be modified prior to injection into the cache.
swrnumber | undefinedsince 3.30.0View source
Fastly-specific property - The time in seconds for which the response can safely be used despite being considered stale, if it is cached.
Undefined if the response is not cached or the environment does not support the HTTP Cache hostcalls. May be modified prior to injection into the cache.
varyArray<string> | undefinedsince 3.30.0View source
Fastly-specific property - The set of request headers for which the response may vary.
Undefined if the response is not cached or the environment does not support the HTTP Cache hostcalls. May be modified prior to injection into the cache.
surrogateKeysArray<string> | undefinedsince 3.30.0View source
Fastly-specific property - The surrogate keys for the cached response.
Undefined if the response is not cached or the environment does not support the HTTP Cache hostcalls. May be modified prior to injection into the cache.
pciboolean | undefinedsince 3.30.0View source
Fastly-specific property - Get or set whether this response should only be stored via PCI/HIPAA-compliant non-volatile caching.
See the Fastly PCI-Compliant Caching and Delivery documentation for details.
Undefined if the response is not cached or the environment does not support the HTTP Cache hostcalls. May be modified prior to injection into the cache.
Methods
jsonstaticView source
Parameters
- data: any
- init: ResponseInitoptional
Returns
redirectstaticView source
Parameters
- url: string | URL
- status: numberoptional
Returns
setManualFramingHeadersView source
setManualFramingHeaders(manual: boolean): void
Controls how framing headers (
Content-Length,
Transfer-Encoding) are
determined. In "manual" mode, any provided framing headers will be
honored. In "automatic" mode (the default), they are set based on the
body.
Parameters
- manual: boolean
Whether to use manual mode for framing headers.
Returns