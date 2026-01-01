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Transformer

Interfacein globals@fastly/js-compute 3.45.0View source
interface Transformer<I = any, O = any>

Properties

flush

TransformerFlushCallback<O>optionalView source

readableType

undefinedoptionalView source

start

TransformerStartCallback<O>optionalView source

transform

TransformerTransformCallback<I, O>optionalView source

writableType

undefinedoptionalView source
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