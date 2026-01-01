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UnderlyingSink

Interfacein globals@fastly/js-compute 3.45.0View source
interface UnderlyingSink<W = any>

Properties

abort

UnderlyingSinkAbortCallbackoptionalView source

close

UnderlyingSinkCloseCallbackoptionalView source

start

UnderlyingSinkStartCallbackoptionalView source

type

undefinedoptionalView source

write

UnderlyingSinkWriteCallback<W>optionalView source
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