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UnderlyingSource

Interfacein globals@fastly/js-compute 3.45.0View source
interface UnderlyingSource<R = any>

Properties

autoAllocateChunkSize

numberoptionalView source

cancel

UnderlyingSourceCancelCallbackoptionalView source

pull

UnderlyingSourcePullCallback<R>optionalView source

start

UnderlyingSourceStartCallback<R>optionalView source

type

ReadableStreamTypeoptionalView source
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