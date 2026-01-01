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UnderlyingSourcePullCallback

Interfacein globals@fastly/js-compute 3.45.0View source
interface UnderlyingSourcePullCallback<R>

Methods

__call

View source
__call(controller: ReadableStreamController<R>): void | PromiseLike<void>

Parameters

controller: ReadableStreamController<R>

Returns

void | PromiseLike<void>
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