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UnderlyingSourceStartCallback

Interfacein globals@fastly/js-compute 3.45.0View source
interface UnderlyingSourceStartCallback<R>

Methods

__call

View source
__call(controller: ReadableStreamController<R>): any

Parameters

controller: ReadableStreamController<R>

Returns

any
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