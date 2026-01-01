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WorkerLocation

Interfacein globals@fastly/js-compute 3.45.0View source

The absolute location of the script executed by the Worker.

Available via the global location property.

See also

Constructor

View source
new WorkerLocation()

The WorkerLocation class as specified by WHATWG

See also

Properties

hash

stringread-onlyView source

The fragment identifier (# followed by the fragment) of the worker's URL.

host

stringread-onlyView source

The host (hostname and port) of the worker's URL.

hostname

stringread-onlyView source

The hostname of the worker's URL.

href

stringread-onlyView source

The serialized URL of the worker's location.

origin

stringread-onlyView source

The origin of the worker's URL.

pathname

stringread-onlyView source

The pathname of the worker's URL.

port

stringread-onlyView source

The port of the worker's URL.

protocol

stringread-onlyView source

The protocol scheme of the worker's URL.

stringread-onlyView source

The query string (? followed by parameters) of the worker's URL.

Methods

toString

View source
toString(): string

Returns the serialized URL. Synonym for WorkerLocation.href.

Returns

string
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