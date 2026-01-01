WorkerLocation
The absolute location of the script executed by the Worker.
Available via the global location property.
See also
Constructor
new WorkerLocation()
The WorkerLocation class as specified by WHATWG
See also
Properties
hashstringread-onlyView source
The fragment identifier (
# followed by the fragment) of the worker's URL.
hoststringread-onlyView source
The host (hostname and port) of the worker's URL.
hostnamestringread-onlyView source
The hostname of the worker's URL.
hrefstringread-onlyView source
The serialized URL of the worker's location.
originstringread-onlyView source
The origin of the worker's URL.
pathnamestringread-onlyView source
The pathname of the worker's URL.
portstringread-onlyView source
The port of the worker's URL.
protocolstringread-onlyView source
The protocol scheme of the worker's URL.
searchstringread-onlyView source
The query string (
? followed by parameters) of the worker's URL.
Methods
toStringView source
toString(): string
Returns the serialized URL. Synonym for WorkerLocation.href.
Returns
string