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BodyInit

Type aliasin globals@fastly/js-compute 3.45.0View source
type BodyInit = ReadableStream | XMLHttpRequestBodyInit

Alias for ReadableStream | XMLHttpRequestBodyInit.

Used within the Request and Response constructors. (Request, and Response)

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