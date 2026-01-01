Element
Represents an HTML element encountered during rewriting. Passed to the callback registered via HTMLRewritingStream.onElement.
Properties
selectorstringread-onlyView source
The CSS selector that matched this element.
tagstringread-onlyView source
The tag name of this element.
Methods
afterView source
Inserts content after the element's closing tag.
Parameters
- content: string
HTML or text to insert
- options: ElementRewriterOptionsoptional
Optional rewriting options
Returns
appendView source
Inserts content at the end of the element's children.
Parameters
- content: string
HTML or text to append
- options: ElementRewriterOptionsoptional
Optional rewriting options
Returns
beforeView source
Inserts content before the element's opening tag.
Parameters
- content: string
HTML or text to insert
- options: ElementRewriterOptionsoptional
Optional rewriting options
Returns
getAttributeView source
getAttribute(name: string): string | null
Gets the value of an attribute.
Parameters
- name: string
Attribute name
Returns
The attribute value, or
null if the attribute is not present.
prependView source
Inserts content at the beginning of the element's children.
Parameters
- content: string
HTML or text to prepend
- options: ElementRewriterOptionsoptional
Optional rewriting options
Returns
removeAttributeView source
removeAttribute(name: string): void
Removes an attribute from the element.
Parameters
- name: string
Attribute name
Returns
replaceChildrenView source
Replaces the element's children with new content, keeping the element's tags.
Parameters
- content: string
Replacement HTML or text
- options: ElementRewriterOptionsoptional
Optional rewriting options
Returns
replaceWithView source
Replaces the element and its children with new content.
Parameters
- content: string
Replacement HTML or text
- options: ElementRewriterOptionsoptional
Optional rewriting options
Returns
setAttributeView source
setAttribute(name: string, value: string): void
Sets an attribute on the element. If the attribute already exists, its value is updated.
Parameters
- name: string
Attribute name
- value: string
Attribute value
Returns